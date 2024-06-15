Fast Food Industry Is Pushing Back Against Minimum Wage Laws

Fast Food continues to pin the blame on anything but their own greed.

California recently implemented a law to increase their minimum wage. Consequentially, companies are wincing at the idea of fairer wages to their employees. If one of the nation's biggest states is increasing their baseline, the prospect introduces itself to other states. I mean, how could they possibly afford to lose a mere morsel of their billions of dollars?

Regardless, they're committed to retaining maximum value, no matter what. Their argument suggests that these changes are negatively affecting the fast food industry. An ad in USA Today states that thousands of jobs are being cut as a result. The $4 increase is ravaging local franchises from restaurants like Pizza Hut and Cinnabon.

Here's the thing: it appears as though they're skewing the narrative. In a breakdown from the Los Angeles Times, analysts magnify the numbers and patterns to see if there is validity to these claims. Spoiler alert: it seems like fast food corporations are lying to you.

Fast Food Industry Giving Misleading Information

The ad ran in USA Today is factually incorrect. According to the data, fast food employment in California increases from the time they ran the ad last year. Moreover, the rate continues to go up as recently as April of this year. The idea that fast food franchises are firing their employees as a result of the minimum wage increase is a deluded fallacy. If anything, numbers would naturally skew upwards because fast food makes the change to pay more than your standard retail gig.

This all strikes me as a misdirection in media. Instead of looking at the root issue, fast food corporations are running to the media to try and cover their public perceptions. Additionally, they look to pin the blame on the employee for your portioning and pricing. Due to the fact that these companies feel so grand and large, they feel untouchable. As a result, the consumer points fingers at the employees desperately trying to make a livable wage.

There's an abundance of misinformation chain restaurants hurl around to try and alter their image. Whether it's them shifting the nature of their debt or the competitive market is elbowing certain establishments out of the way, the reasoning is quite simple. Fast food companies can't afford to look weak, especially in a nation that's savoring every possible dollar in this economy. They want to keep you in the cycle of purchasing from them, regardless if the prices are unreasonable. They want their cake and to eat it too. It's up to us to utilize the power of our dollar.