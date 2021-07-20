Farm Aid 2021: Willie Nelson's Family and Friends Headline Annual Benefit Concert

Festivalgoers will return to Farm Aid, held this time on Sept. 25 at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn., a year after the pandemic forced the 2020 edition to be held as a livestream event.

Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Dave Matthews (as half of the duo Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds), John Mellencamp and Margo Price will perform, as will family members (John's nephew Ian Mellencamp and two acts fronted by sons of Nelson, Particle Kid and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) and like-minded peers (Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson and Allison Russell).

"The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other," said Farm Aid president and founder Willie Nelson in a press release. "I'm so glad that music is bringing us all back together at Farm Aid 2021 to celebrate family farmers. When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us."

The benefit concert's return to Connecticut will introduce attendees to regional agriculture through its HOMEGROWN Concessions menu options and its HOMEGROWN Village of hands-on activities that, according to a press release, "engage festival goers in learning about soil, water, energy, food and farming."

"Live performances by artists who are passionate about agriculture and good food are the deep roots that sustain Farm Aid's year-round work for family farmers," said Farm Aid Executive Director Carolyn Mugar. "We're thrilled that Hartford is welcoming Farm Aid back again after our successful 2018 event. We're grateful to the management and staff at Xfinity Theatre for working hand-in-hand with us to ensure the safety of our artists, crew, volunteers, farmers and fans."

Read More: 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour: Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton + More to Headline the Concert Series

The festival announcement adds that New England is home to 32,300 farms across six states ? Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island -- with an additional 33,438 farms in New York State. In addition, the Northeast includes some of the top states for new and beginning farmers, as well as female farmers. Challenges of farmers in this region include access to farmland and credit, fair prices (particularly in dairy) and climate change.

Price was announced in April as the first woman artist elected to the Farm Aid Board of Directors. She joined the board alongside Nelson's wife, Annie.

Tickets for the annual festival will go on sale Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m. EST. Ticket prices range from $65 to $305 and will be available for purchase on Live Nation's website. A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10am EST on Wednesday, July 21 at farmaid.org/festival.