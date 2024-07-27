Official Olympics Twitter Accounts Polls Audience About Opening Ceremony, Gets Absolutely Roasted

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics just transpired. Typically, fans would jump for joy, itching to see what's going to happen. It's the one occasion where countries fully embrace their heritage and history and root for their country's honor through sport. However, the opening ceremony this year leaves fans more than a little upset.

Recently, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account uploads a video, highlighting some of the big moments from the opening ceremony. They recall the fleets of boats on the river, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performing, and a variety of examples displaying Parisian culture. The caption of the post begs the question, "What was your favourite moment?"

It's safe to say, not everyone walks away from the opening ceremony very happy. Moreover, it's so bad, the official Olympics account goes out of their way to hide certain replies from contaminating the public perception. Most of it seems to stem from Christian viewers raging over certain visual references and insane wardrobe malfunctions. One person puts it as mildly as possible amidst a sea of fiery, NSFW comments. "Such a shame the Olympics have fallen so low. This trash should not be on show for the millions of kids that follow the ceremony! We DO NOT NEED THIS CRAP!!!" they write.

Fans Respond to Olympics Social Media Account in Disgust After Opening Ceremony

Moreover, the non-hidden replies fills with plenty of vitriol too. One person doesn't hold back one bit about how they feel. "Best moment was changing the channel and no longer watching the satanic-loving, anti-Christian, anti-women ceremony that endangered a child and showed nudity to the entire world," they say.

However, there are the select few that find a little bit of good from the opening ceremony. Take this user, who still has their issues but embraces other aspects of the event. "Many parts of the opening ceremony were disappointing, but seeing the athletes, the electric atmosphere, and the laser show was great," they reply.