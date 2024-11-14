Fans Really Want Florida To Name Pitbull As Senator To Replace Marco Rubio

At this point, if Ronald McDonald and Super Mario were both given government positions I wouldn't even bat an eye. So, the campaign to have Pitbull replace Marco Rubio as Florida senator hardly surprises me at all.

It was announced that Presedent Donald Trump intends to grant Marc Rubio Senate of State in Florida. However, fans have decided that they would prefer Pitbull to take the Senator position instead. The singer, known to friends as Mr. WorldWide, is apparently a preferable candidate to the people of Florida.

It wouldn't be the first time the world of entertainment and politics crossed over in the US. Good old Arnold Schwarzenegger was the Governor of California for a time and he was great, too. So, if he can do it, why can't we see Pitbull as Senator? As one X user points out," who could argue against policy positions like "face down booty up."

Pitbull Could Be The Perfect Public Choice For Senator

Of course, the Pitbull senator campaign is a tongue in cheek one, but it would keep the fans happy. Marco Rubio once ran for president against Trump in 2016, unsuccessfully. However, he now stands beside the new President and may be on the shortlist for vice president.

Pitbull on the other hand has a huge following. His music can be heard in clubs around the world, and is instantly recognisable. X users joke about what he could bring to US politics. "Imagine the Senate with Pitbull bringing 'global perspective' and Miami vibes! Mr. Worldwide could take politics to a whole new level." US Senator Pitbull would get the crowds going.

One X user actually takes quite an interesting stance on it. Rather than seeing the Pitbull senator campaign as a complete joke, she points out what he could really bring to the table. "There is a certain interest in the idea of ??combining the world of entertainment with the world of politics, and people are open to people from different backgrounds entering the political sphere," she notes. Pitbull could certainly bring some diversity to the role. His background in entertainment and Cuban family background could be just what the Senate position needs.