Fans Call Out Awkward Scene In Taylor Sheridan's "Landman"

On the 17th of November, Taylor Sheridan's 'Landman' premiered, and one scene in particular is giving fans an uncomfortable feeling in their stomachs. And honestly, it's pretty shocking.

In a scene that's rattled fans, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) share a pretty graphic and sickening conversation. To be fair, it does leave Norris rather stunned.

For whatever reason, Norris believes it suitable to ask his 17-year-old daughter about her sex life with her boyfriend. Of course, such scenes are awkward, but it's made so much worse that she's a minor. No, script writers, we do not wish to hear about a minor's sex life.

"Are you two having sex?" he abruptly asks.

"Daddy," she says, shocked, "of course."

He asks if she's being careful, and she admits to having a "rule" that they stick to. I mean, the grueling conversation could have ended there. But of course, it didn't.

"I'm gonna regret asking you this," he then says, and I think we all regret him asking it, too. "what is this rule?"

She then answers, and I can't deign myself to transcribe it to you, reader. So watch below.

Taylor Sheridan's Landman sure is something.

Internet Reacts To Shocking Sex Talk In Landman

Don't say I didn't warn you.

Watchers of the show are suitably disgusted hearing a 17-year-old so candidly talk about such a sexually explicit act. To each their own, of course, but this is a minor we're talking about.

"I'll take "things you'd never say to your father" for $600..." one hilariously writes.

Not only are fans criticizing the too-crude nature of this awkward conversation, but some are criticizing the fact that it sounds so unrealistic. And honestly, I have to agree.

What daughter would say such a thing to their father?

"No daughter in West Texas is saying that to their Dad. They are way off on that," another chimes in.

"I'm convinced somebody needs to check his computer hard drive. Too much of his new stuff revolves around stuff like this. It's just weird," adds another.

Yeah, it's a pretty weird scene and I'm sure any 'plot relevance' it may have is not enough to justify its existence.