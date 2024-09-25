Fans Believe Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift Is Affecting His Performance On The Field

Never change, internet. So, the Kansas City Chiefs are currently riding the high of a decisive 3-0 lead in their season so far. Last I checked, an undefeated streak shouldn't be questioned! However, people online found a way to look a gift horse in the mouth. Travis Kelce admitted on the New Heights podcast that, indeed, he hasn't been at his finest since the season started.

"I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter and the crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away. That's probably the biggest thing for me is making the play in big-time moments like that," Kelce said following his criticized performance against the Falcons.

"I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I'm not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse. Moving forward, still trying to make sure I can help the team out in that regard knowing I've been that weapon for us in the past. Moving forward, everyone's just tweaking their game in the right direction." Around these parts, though, things like self-reflection and learning from your past mistakes aren't good enough!

Obviously, it's Taylor Swift's fault Kelce isn't playing as well as he should! He's too distracted! He's all wrapped up in the fame of dating Swift! Maybe he was never good the whole time and only got lucky! The typical sports analyst/online pundit talking points. But Kelce seems to consider the conversations swirling around him to be nothing but noise.

"For whatever reason, these past two games it hasn't gone that way for me and that's football, man. I'm not about to sit here and get frustrated about it," Kelce emphasized. He's not chasing stats, and he's not searching for the crowd's approval. He's out there and doing his best.

"Whatever it is, it's football, baby. I'm not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that, I just want to have a successful offense and I think Pat [Mahomes] is doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now, and we have to keep finding, it's a new offense, new players, new pieces and we're just finding how to have success throughout the season," Kelce concluded.