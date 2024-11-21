Fans Are Worried About Megan Moroney As Voice Appears To Falter During CMA Awards Performance

The CMAs are finally upon us. Yesterday, fans got to see a performance by Megan Moroney as she sang her single "Am I Okay?" Unfortunately, the singer didn't seem to put out her best effort at the star-studded event, and fans noticed and immediately flocked to X. Naturally.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Megan Moroney won 'New Artist of the Year,' which is a huge delight for her and her fans. She is a talented singer, it's just a shame people don't think this was one of her best.

Moroney's performance looked incredible, and she's definitely not a bad singer, it's just this one wasn't one of her best. You can watch a portion of the performance below. The recorder here seemed to enjoy the show and watching Moroney go.

awh omg i'm so ???? @_megmoroney pic.twitter.com/PtfXcv3Vw4 — emma ?? heard timt x daylight (@star4gracie) November 21, 2024

Let's be fair here and remember that this is the biggest event that a country singer can perform in. Any nerves and pressure can absolutely be understood considering where she's playing. People on X were still brutally honest about their opinions, however.

Fans React To Megan Moroney's CMA Performance

Watchers of the CMAs have divided opinions over why Moroney's performance wasn't up to standard. Some thought that there was a technical reason why she didn't come across as great, although others more candidly believe that she simply isn't that good a singer.

"I truly enjoy Megan Moroney's songs but I'm sorry, vocally, she don't offer much," posts one to X.

"Good lord. Why is Megan Moroney singing live. That was absolutely atrocious," cuts another.

"Megan moroney just performed at the cmas and I think she was sick because she DOES NOT sound like that live...." wrote a third concerned fan.

The singer may have been sick or recovering from an illness. A few unofficial sources on the internet point toward the singer having recently suffered from walking pneumonia. This information is suspect and Moroney hasn't spoken out about this.

"she's still recovering from pneumonia," replied another fan, although it's unclear where they got this information from.

Not everyone didn't like her performance, however.

""am i okay?" is such a bop and megan moroney looks beautiful," complimented a fan.

"This performance is amazing!!!" wrote another.