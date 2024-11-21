Fans Are Worried About Carrie Underwood After CMA Awards Appearance, Saying She Looks Unrecognizable

Fans are concerned for Carrie Underwood after her latest appearance at the 2024 CMA Awards. Many say that Underwood looked unrecognizable in her latest appearance. Underwood shared the stage with Cody Johnson in a surprise appearance.

However, some viewers were distracted by Underwood's actual appearance. One person wrote: "Omg what did @carrieunderwood do to her lips. Stop, girl.

Another wrote, "What did Carrie Underwood, do to her face??"

Yet another wrote, "Stop what did Carrie Underwood do to her lips and nose she was so pretty, but dam the plastic is showing." A four person wrote, "Even Carrie Underwood feels the need for lip filler. Wtf."

Haters Target Carrie Underwood

Another person agreed,"@carrieunderwood looks terrible; didn't even recognize her! Her face is horrible and those lips Damn!" as a sixth joked: "Does face recognition still work on @carrieunderwood's iPhone?"

However, other viewers defended Underwood from her haters. One fan wrote, "For all the a--hats thinking Carrie Underwood purposely went under plastic surgery. She sustained a horrible face injury a few years back.

They continued, "The change is from the damage and repairs. She had several deep gashes and lacerations. She never wanted to change herself otherwise."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "If you do not remember; she had major surgery to her face when she fell down her front porch steps. Maybe try reading someone story before judging them."

Another simply added, "Didn't expect her to be there. Sounds great."

Back in August, a cosmetics doctor, Dr. Raja, speculated that Underwood had some work done to appear ageless. At the time, he said she probably had some minimal work.

He said, "Carrie Underwood consistently maintains a flawless appearance despite her busy schedule. She likely follows an impeccable skincare routine and relies on a collection of reliable, medical-grade beauty products to combat the signs of ageing."

He continued, "Carrie may have opted for Botox or fillers to smooth horizontal lines, minimize crow's feet and create a more refreshed and rejuvenated appearance. Her lips look hydrated and plump, which could have been from dermal filler treatment, a hyaluronic acid gel that can be injected to give this result. She also could have had a slight enhancement in her top lip, but it's very subtle. Additionally, there are numerous approaches to enhancing skin and defying the effects of ageing."