Fans Are Trolling Maren Morris Over Wardrobe Malfunction

Fans are not letting Maren Morris live her recent wardrobe malfunction down any time soon. Usually, these sorts of things blow over in a breeze. An occasionally viral moment where something crazy and unexpected happens and then gets promptly forgotten after a business week. However, her fans aren't letting her pass by so easily.

For context, earlier this summer, Maren performs at a concert, singing her big hit The Middle. There, she wears a denim jean dress with a glaring slit, exposing her left leg. Unfortunately, the dress opens up the more Morris moves and reveals things she likely didn't anticipate. By that point, fans got a brief look at what she was wearing underneath.

Maren tries to take everything in stride, often making light of the incident. She even tries to embrace it as an iconic slip up, similar to historic ones of years past. I wouldn't say all that but people have definitely blown it out of proportion a little bit. Now, fans troll her with t-shirts of the denim dress.

A Fan Sends Maren Morris a T-Shirt of Her Infamous Wardrobe Malfunction

Recently, one of Maren Morris' fans makes light of the wardrobe malfunction by putting the dress on a t-shirt. No better way to make sure an artist remembers than by sending them special merchandise crystallizing the moment forever. Then, the country/pop crossover posts a TikTok spotlighting the hilarious top. "You guys are getting out of hand with the jokes. One of you had this little number made," she says in front of green room mirror. "This will haunt me forever, thank you."

Frankly, if Maren Morris really wants to embrace the wardrobe malfunction, she should get extra goofy about it. I echo one of the comments suggestions that she should wear the absurd shirt with the absurd dress. Maybe this time, she should wear something a little more underneath though.