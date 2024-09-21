Fans Are Losing It Over WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's Flirty New Pic

Her return can't come soon enough. WWE superstar, Charlotte Flair, keeps an active presence on social media and her interactions with fans keep her anticipated return to the ring hyped up. Recently, she posted a new pic on her X account that reads "Your queen is waiting— BEND THE KNEE."

Her pic already has gathered many fan reactions. One user stated: "Cannot wait for your return, it will be majestic." Another user is ready for her in-ring return: "Does this mean you're coming back soon??? yay." On her chosen attire, a user said "Those boots .. Michigan weather is waiting" while another said "Those Ugg boots take me back to high school. Good times."

Your queen is waiting— BEND THE KNEE pic.twitter.com/cEH07nlbFI — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 20, 2024

This post comes just a day later after Flair quoted a letter on X by saying: "Thank you Claire. You're the sweetest. I'm working my way back for all of you." The letter in question was written by Claire, an eight-year-old fan who wrote: "Dear Charlotte, my name is Claire. I hope you get better and also I am your biggest fan in the entire world."

Recovering From Her Injury

Charlotte's last match took place on the December 8 episode of SmackDown, in 2023 - right after her appearance in Survivor Series: War Games. Her seven-month absence from the ring is due to an injury sustained during her match against Asuka. She suffered a torn MCL, ACL, and meniscus, and underwent surgery and rehabilitation ever since. This is why she missed WrestleMania XL, with an expected recovery of nine months.

With September already coming to an end, any update made by Flair - especially this pic with the "knee" reference - will inevitably cause fans to lose their minds over Charlotte's return. Whenever her music hits, the 14-time women's world champion promises to elevate WWE's programming, especially since SmackDown - the brand she performs in - plans on three-hour shows starting in January 2025.

Charlotte Flair became the first woman in history (with Sasha Banks) to ever headline a WWE pay-per-view event in Hell in a Cell, where she obtained her third Raw Women's Championship. Moreover, alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, she also became the first woman to headline a WWE flagship event (Wrestlemania 35).