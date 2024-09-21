Fans Are Losing It Over Blake Shelton Donning A Sooners Cowboy Hat Before College GameDay Appearance

After the announcement on the Pat McAfee Show, Blake Shelton is now ready to make his ESPN College GameDay appearance as a guest picker. And what better way to hype it up than wearing a Sooners cowboy hat before stepping out to make his pick?

Described as a "perfect" fit by the Oklahoma Football official X account, Blake Shelton stated the following: "I am in town for College GameDay about to step out there and make my pick for the OU Sooners. Go Sooners!"

Born in Oklahoma, Blake Shelton is among the most famous celebrities in the state. Now that ESPN College GameDay is back at the University of Oklahoma, Sooner fans are already reacting after Shelton's post regarding the incoming college football broadcast guest appearance.

Mixed Reaction To Sooner Blake Shelton

"Loving the cowboy hat. Go sooner!!," says one user in X. Similarly, other users respond with messages such as "Ok Blake! You won me over!!! BOOMER!!" or "Want. That. Hat!! BOOMER!!!"

However, not everyone was particularly excited about Shelton's appearance and support. One user said: "He didn't even know to say Boomer sooner at the end..... Not sure sure where we get these guys to represent us. Just saying." Another user complements this: "Could have done so much better. Could have gotten an actual Sooner fan would have been nice."

As you can see, Shelton's appearance and future pick in College GameDay have caused several mixed reactions from Sooner fans. After all, the Oklahoma Sooners have to play against the Tennessee Volunteers as part of the Week 4 Southern Conference, so tension can be felt at the OU Memorial Stadium, where the game will take place.

Not only that, but Blake Shelton himself moved to Nashville, Tennesse to pursue his singing career and even starred as a judge in Nashville Star, a reality singing competition show similar to American Idol. So let's just say that his presence during ESPN College GameDay will be extra spicy.

The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to face the Tennesse Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. (CT), while ESPN College GameDay started its broadcast at 8 a.m. (CT).