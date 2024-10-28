Fans Are Having A Field Day With Dwayne Wade's New Statue

Dwayne Wade is regarded as one of the best shooting guards in NBA history, as well as one of the greatest Miami Heat players of all time. So good was he, that he earned himself a tribute in the form of a statue. The statue, however, didn't seem to want to be a tribute to the former basketball player.

Wade is overjoyed about the statue. He told the Associated Press, "This is crazy." He commented that he really wanted to "look at" the statue and take it all in. I'm glad he likes the statue, as the internet begs to differ.

X has been on fire from the unveiling of another statue that doesn't quite resemble the target. There has been a fair share of dodgy busts and statues, and the internet does not let the poor sculptors get away with it.

Dwayne Wade's Statue Unveiled To The Horror Of The Internet

The comments and retorts on this statue are something else.

"That's Wayne Dade," commented one.

"That is not Dwayne Wade," is a sentiment many have commented under posts unveiling the statue, to differing degrees of incredulity and seriousness.

Many have resorted to comparing the head of the statue to other characters and figures, which only further exemplifies how far away this statue is from poor Dwayne Wade. Antoine Walker is a popular comparison. More interestingly, you've got Morpheus from The Matrix and Darkseid, the DC Supervillain.

There are also lots of comments mentioning how it looks like an older version of the NBA star, "accurate maybe when he's 70."

It was unveiled on Sunday outside the Miami Heat's home arena. It had been announced eight months ago, which is an awfully long time for the statue to be so... incorrect. Wayde's achievements and incredible statistics are listed on a wall behind the statue. So at least there's some accuracy in the tribute.

I'm glad Dwayne Wade likes the statue, as that's all that matters. His achievements have been immortalized, even his face hasn't been.