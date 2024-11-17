Fans Are Extremely Worried About Model Kate Upton After Troubling Social Media Post

Yesterday, Kate Upton posted a worrying and troubling message to her since-removed Instagram story. The message called upon her fans for advice surrounding a perilous situation that involved a child.

The model began with, "Truly asking... lawyers/judges/advocates/law enforcement/parents:" which is already a concerning sign.

She then details the scenario, "A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year-old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them of on the highway at midnight to walk home. Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway."

Upton finally asks, "Is this an emergency? A Crime? Would you be scared for your child?"

The captions are white on a black background, the only other feature of the message is an opportunity for people to write to her.

Kate Upton Spreads Worry As Cryptic Message Not Explained

It is unclear if Upton was writing on behalf of someone else or if she's just presenting a hypothetical.

She's been happily married to Justin Verlander since 2017. They had a daughter together in 2018, so we know she isn't in the situation herself.

Given the severity of the story and the nature of the message, it's also unlikely that this is a hypothetical. Considering these things, it's almost certain that Upton knows someone who recently experienced this awful event.

Whether or not Upton is related to the people in this story, there's a chance that a reckless father has committed those acts in front of his daughter. This means a daughter out there is being looked after someone who could put her in danger.

Upton has shared no other details and her Instagram story remains empty. As the story was uploaded yesterday, it's more likely that she deleted it rather than it expiring.

I hope that the father has been removed from the daughter and that he's been apprehended. I don't personally think Upton will share any updates or details about the situation for privacy's sake.

All we can do is hope everything works out and no further damage or harm is done.