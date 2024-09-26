Fans Are Extremely Concerned For Dick Van Dyke After He Cancels Second Appearance

Fans are extremely concerned for Dick Van Dyke. The TV icon recently canceled not one but two of his recent public appearances.

Recently, Van Dyke chose not to appear at this month's 76th Primetime Emmys. He dropped out of the awards ceremony at the last moment. Van Dyke was set to present an award at the ceremony. Viewers obviously missed Van Dyke and the joyous spirit he brings to proceedings.

However, fans' concern grew after Van Dyke recently decided to skip out on the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention September 26-28. His team released a statement revealing that Van Dyke doesn't have the energy to travel.

The statement cited the actor's advanced age. From the sound of things, Van Dyke won't be doing much traveling or fan encounters again. The actor appears to be exhausted.

"We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX," the statement reads. "He expresses his gratitude to all of those who support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time."

Dick Van Dyke Looks Back

Fans sent Van Dyke their support saying that they appreciated that the actor was prettying his health first. Others were obviously disappointed by the last minute cancellation. One fan wrote, "I admit I'm very slightly disappointed, but I also kind of figured he wasn't gonna be able to make it because of his age. I still wish him the best and lots of love."

Another wrote, "Sad! I was really hoping to get a chance to see him since I missed him previously." Yet another wrote, "I hope he's okay. He's amazing, and he definitely should take it easy. He's absolutely a legend."

Meanwhile, Van Dyke is trying to be active as possible. He's recently reflected on his legacy as well and what that means to him.

"Hopefully for making people laugh for 75 years," he says. "I've been in the business for 75 years, I can't believe it that I'm still here and performing! I'm looking for work if anyone's interested."