Fans Are Extremely Concerned About 'Baywatch' Star After Recent Interview

Baywatch fans are extremely concerned about Carmen Electra. They noted that she seemed off during a recent interview that she had.

The 52-year-old Baywatch star appeared on Dear Media's The Skinny Confidential with Lauryn Bosstick. Electra has been doing a lot of press lately thanks to the Baywatch 35th anniversary and new documentary about the show.

However, some fans noted that Electra seemed off her game. They said that the star appeared both sluggish and medicated during the interview.

"What is she on?! Applause to Lauryn for keeping this interview going," one wrote. Another wrote, "She seems so highly medicated that she can hardly get her words out. This was a painful listen. I can't imagine sitting there and trying to pretend everything was normal."

Yet another wrote, "I feel bad, because she doesn't seem sober and she's still beautiful, but I feel like she's hurting." Another wrote, "This was rough to watch, had a hard time finishing the whole video! She was all over the place, was hoping for a good interview."

'Baywatch' Star Draws Concern

According to Daily Mail, an inside source said the Baywatch star had been battling Covid. She was still recovering from the virus. However, it's not the first time fans noted something didn't seem right. They called out the actor after her red carpet interview last month.

"I hope she's okay. I've followed her since the Prince era... but something seems off. Not throwing stones - could just be a funky day - but hopefully she's taking care of herself," one commented. Another commented, "She seems like she's having trouble speaking or her train of thought? Focusing? She's lovely, hope she's okay."

The Baywatch star has stayed busy with the press lately. She spoke with People about how she tried to do her on stunts on the hit TV series.

"Our producer and directors wanted us to do as much of our own stunts as we possibly could," she told the outlet. "They were constantly pushing for that because I think that was something people complained about in the past. So, when our new cast came about, we were a part of the rookie school class that has to learn everything from the beginning."

"So we were running and running and running. And we had to do all the jumping over water, diving into it, the swims, everything it took to be able to see if you could be a lifeguard," she added. "And my character was supposed to be that lifeguard, so I remember when we would have scenes running, sometimes I had these guys, obviously these strong guys, that are passing me up."