Fans Are Concerned For 90-Year-Old Legendary Singer After He Struggles In Concert

Fans are concerned about 90-year-old legendary singer Frankie Valli. The singer recently performed, but he appeared to be struggling through the concert. Fans thought he seemed frail and felt he struggled to lip-synch.

However, reps for the singer denied that anything was wrong with him. Vali perform on August 3 at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga. He appears to struggle to climb a short flight of steps. He then begins to lip-synch to his classic song "Grease." However, he struggles to keep up and looks a bit overwhelmed.

This continues as he sings "Can't Keep My Eyes Off Of You." He holds the mic unsteadily. An excited fan originally posted the video on August 3. "Great show!!!! Frankie shows his age but at 90 years old he still can draw a crowd and rock the house," they wrote. "Was definitely a #millivanilli lip sync concert but what would you expect from a 90 year old guy!!!!"

Fans Voice Concern About Singer

However, others couldn't match their excitement. When the video appeared on other social media sites, fans began to voice their concerns about the aging singer.

"Who is doing this to Frankie Valli?" one person wrote on X. "This is hard to watch."

"This video of a 90-year-old Frankie Valli struggling to even lip-synch to his old music is hard to watch," another posted. "Let the man retire."

"Frankie Valli is such a king," a fan wrote. "We need to protect him for as long as we can. His dedication after all these years is incredible."

Rather than attack the singer, many fans are on Valli's side. They feel that it's best if the singer enjoys his golden years in the piece. They're criticizing his team for making him get up there on stage and perform.

However, a rep for Valli told The New York Post that the singer is fine. They said, "Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing. The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music."

"Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90," the rep added. "We should all be so lucky."