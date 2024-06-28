Fans Are Concerned After Neil Young Cancels Tour Due To Illness

Neil Young and Crazy Horse announced the cancellation of an upcoming tour amid an apparent illness. On Neil Young's official website, the band acknowledged the unfortunate news.

"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!

"We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."

This news, of course, struck Neil Young fans who were excited to see him particularly hard. "Bless you, Neil and Crazy Horse united. We wish everyone well. And all who have seen the shows, so far, where I've experienced them raved and were so thankful. And for many, it was a first. And they were blown away. You're all in our prayers," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said.

"So bummed but would love to see another 70s act to replace him. Please don't do a repeat from a recent year. "The Eagles" Don Henley would be great!" another user comments.

"Not only wishing Neil Young and team to get well, sending appreciation and loving gratitude to Neil Young for all his musical creativity, concerts and Neil's awareness and devotion for Planet Earth."

Per Ticketmaster and AXS, the following tour dates have been canceled. July 25 in Bend, Oregon. July 26 in George, Washington. July 29 in West Valley City, Utah. July 31 in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Hopefully, the affected members of Neil Young and Crazy Horse from the illness make a quick, full recovery.