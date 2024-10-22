Fans Are Angry About The Prices Of Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots Festival But I Just Miss Hangout Fest

Are you going to Morgan Wallen's new Sand In My Boots festival? Are you also a millionaire? If so, want to pay off my student loans? Er, just asking for a friend. But many people are angry about Wallen's new festival, and it's high dollar price tag.

Videos by Wide Open Country

It seems just about everything Wallen does these days is met with some amount of controversy. At a certain point, you got to feel for the guy if it wasn't all self-sabotage. Wallen's festival is boasting a big list of high profile artists, but it's also coming with a big price tag to pay those artists.

According to the Sand In My Boots website, the lowest you can look to pay is $399. That's before tax too. On the high-end scale, tickets are going for $4,999. To put that in perspective, I bought a classic 1952 Chevy Imperial for $6,000.

It just doesn't make sense to me, chief. And many fans seem to agree. One fan was preparing to sacrifice their first born son to buy a ticket. They wrote, "And that'll be one million dollars per ticket plus your first born child."

Morgan Wallen Fans Speak Out

Another wrote, "3,600 for 1 ticket are you crazy!" And another, "This ruined my day."

And another, "I bet you all the tickets will be sold out in minutes cause of all the rich white teenage girls who pretend to be country."

The amount of criticism over the prices is gonna look like that opening crawl from Star Wars when I'm through. One wrote, "D--n $3600-$20k? Guess next time."

Another wrote, "These prices are absolutely INSANE."

Another wrote, "Horrible that tickets are so expensive they have to offer payment plans. Make tickets affordable for everyone. Love Morgan but not at these prices."

And another, "Starting out at $1.5k."

And another, "This would be so fun if the tickets weren't one zillion dollars."

Yet another wrote, "I'd sell my liver to be there."

So what gives? Well, check out who is coming to the event. There's a whole long list of famous people all picked by Wallen. The lineup includes: 2 Chainz, 3 Doors Down, 49 Winchester, Bailey Zimmerman, BigXthaPlug, Brooks & Dunn, Chase Rice, Diplo, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Future Islands, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Ian Munsick, John Morgan, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Laci Kaye Booth, Lauren Watkins, Moneybagg Yo, Morgan Wade, Morgan Wallen, Nate Smith, Ole 60, Paul Cauthen, Post Malone, Real Estate, Riley Green, The War on Drugs, Three 6 Mafia, T-Pain, Treaty Oak Revival, Wild Nothing, Wiz Khalifa.

The whole thing has me missing the Hangout Fest of yesteryear. There was a time where the festival wasn't quite so popular, and it gave artists the platform to showcase their music. Typically, the Hangout Fest offers a wide variety of music. Sure, Wallen's throwing in a couple wildcards like 2 Chainz, but it seems many are fitting a certain mold. And that's okay. I'm sure Wallen had a certain vision in mind.

But why did it have to replace the typical annual festival?