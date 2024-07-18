Fandango Founder J. Michael Cline Dies At 64 — All Confirmed Details About His Passing

Fandango founder J. Michael Cline has tragically died at 64-years-old. The finance executive died on Tuesday after falling from a New York City high-rise hotel.

The pieces of the events leading up to his death are still being put together. But here's all the confirmed details I have right now about the Fandango founder's untimely passing. According to TMZ, Cline committed suicide. These reports are also confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ reports that the Fandango founder jumped from the balcony of the 20th floor. He landed in a third-floor courtyard. Cline allegedly left a suicide note in the room. It read, "So sorry. I can't explain the pain of f****** up this much. I love you all." The motive behind the apparent suicide is unknown.

The incident happened at The Kimberly Hotel on East 50th Street. Police reported responding to the call at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday. "Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position," the NYPD statement continued. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Fandango Founder Dies

Officials haven't confirmed his cause of death. But more details will surface in the coming days and weeks. Emergency services arrived on the scene and announced him deceased.

Cline's biggest claim to fame is founding Fandango. The popular movie service has simplified how people buy theater tickets. A graduate from Cornell University, Cline earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. He founded Fandango in 2000. Later, Comcast acquired the company in 2007. Cline stayed with the company for more than a decade before leaving in 2011.

"A Fandango is fast and fun. Fandango is the perfect match to a service designed to make going to the movies easier and more enjoyable than ever before," Cline told Variety when he launched the site. It's "an instantly recognizable and distinctive name that sets us apart in our industry," he added.

Besides Fandango, he also went on to found R1 RCM, Accolade, Insureon, Everspring, and Accumen. Cline had six children and was married to Pamela B. Cline.