Fan Wins Tickets to See Chris Stapleton, Gets Him to Sign Diploma

Most people might hang their college diplomas up. The high school diploma usually doesn't hold that much weight. But when Chris Stapleton signs it, it might change your tune.

Joel May is a recent high school graduate who received a pair of tickets to go to Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky. He brings his 13-year old sister with him in hopes of seeing Chris Stapleton in particular. One of country music's biggest heavyweights comes from the same high school as May. Naturally, this becomes a bucket list moment for the fan.

With May forgetting to clear his backpack of his school-related papers and folders, he finds his diploma in the bag. The graduate giddily recalls, "So I brought my backpack along with me for the trip, obviously, and I just looked in there because I was getting my iPad out, and I was like, 'Oh, wait, there's a diploma in here!'"

With a diploma in hand, Joel has a unique idea. "You know, me and Chris went to the same high school. If I could get him to sign that, that would be sick," he explains. "They all thought I was joking when I said I wanted to do it and I'm like, 'Where are we going to stop so I can get this poster board? I'm going to make this sign; how else am I supposed to get my diploma signed?'"

Stapleton Signs Diploma at Festival

When the time arrives for the concert, May takes full advantage of the opportunity. Thankfully, the singer sees the sign immediately, though the student jokes he had distinct leverage. "He saw it pretty much immediately. I might have had it up for 10 seconds if that and he saw it. You know, long arms, I guess; being 6'4? helps for all that."

Stapleton is taken aback by all of this but he doesn't hesitate to make this fan's day. "Sign your JCHS diploma? Did you bring your diploma to a festival? Hell yeah, I'll sign it; pass it up here, man," he says. "I've never signed someone's diploma, but I'm going to do this right now."

A memory of a lifetime right there.