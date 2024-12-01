Fan Pulled On Kacey Musgraves During Concert: Watch

A recording fan pulled on Kacey Musgraves as she walked through the crowd at a recent concert.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On Friday, Kacey Musgraves was performing at Tampa Bay as part of her Deeper Well World Tour. As she walked among the crowd, a fan, who was recording, grabbed at her arm. It was forceful enough for the singer to spin around and mouth "What the f--k?" in retaliation.

The aggressor simply smiled broadly as she continued recording, prompting Musgraves to continue walking. She was clearly off-put and irritated by the attack.

Another spectator recorded the incident. "Someone pulled kacey at the tampe show tonight," the video is captioned. The comments are full of outrage toward the woman who pulled her.

Someone asked in the comments, "She got kicked out, right??? ?" to which the poster responded.

Thankfully, the security kept searching for the fan and her friend and promptly kicked them out.

Although the pull is infuriating to watch, at least we know they promptly got removed.

Kacey Musgraves isn't one to let something like that completely slide. When visiting Hard Rock Live the day after the incident, she brought up the viral incident.

"Last night, this Tampa b---h," she began as the crowd reacted. "Y'all... I know, I know. She kinda ruined it for everybody."

The audience were simultaneously cheering for the singer and jeering at the Tampa fan.

"I thought I was gonna have to get real East Texas on her. Take off my earrings," she joked as she mimed the act.

"Florida goes hard," she continued, "It felt a little bit like when you type your name and birth date into the Florida man thing, but Tampa girl popped up."

She then moved on from the fan and continued her set, by saying, "I'm very excited to be here tonight."

The comment sections of any video sharing the viral clip shows full support to the singer. I didn't think it needed to be said, but please don't grab anyone, celebrity or not. It's rude, may hurt them, and will only anger them. Don't be like the "Tampa b---h."