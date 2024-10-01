Fan Favorite Returns To 'The Voice' For First Time Since Season 1

Many contestants come and go in shows like The Voice. Some go on to do great things, using the show to elevate themselves to new heights! Others, well... either fade away or their lives take unfortunate turns. However, one fan-favorite contestant from Season 1 of The Voice made a shocking return. Kelsey Rey was 20 years old when she joined the show's inaugural season. While she proved to be popular among fans, she found herself eliminated sooner than anyone expected.

During that time, Rey has gone through a bit of a monumental rebranding. For starters, she goes by "Felsmere" now. Additionally, she returned to The Voice and absolutely blew the doors off the joint! Felsmere sang a wonderful rendition of "Some Kind of Wonderful," earning the approval of both Michael Bublé and Gwen Stefani. (Snoop Dogg almost bit, but he's a master strategist.)

"You have this kind of jazzy thing going. That, to me, means that you can stride between the pop world and the jazz world. You're perfect with your runs. You have a really sweet tone. Whoever you choose, you're going to be great on this show," Bublé said of Felsmere's performance.

An Old Favorite Returns To 'The Voice' With A Vengeance

"I'm always trying to find people who have big dreams that I already lived, that I can Coach and figure out how to find their identity through these songs. I feel like it would be so amazing for me to hang out with you, to figure out who you are, and I'd love to have you on Team Gwen," Stefani stated. Ultimately, Felsmere chose to represent Team Gwen.

"I actually was on the first season of The Voice," Felsmere said after her audition. "CeeLo, Adam, and Christina turned for me. I was eliminated after the Battle round, but I learned so much only being 20 years old. It was the best experience of my life." Needless to say, Felsmere has risen to the occasion, and it'll be interesting to see if she can go all the way! Perhaps a second chance and top-to-bottom refresh is exactly what needs to be done to achieve greatness!