Concertgoer Allegedly Threatens To Shoot Up Morgan Wallen Show In Kansas City – All Confirmed Details

Big concerts can be a little anxiety inducing. We see and read enough stories about cowards getting a little courageous and spawning a mass shooting. One fan almost turned things ugly at the recent Morgan Wallen show.

Recently, Morgan Wallen held a show at the Kansas City Chiefs' home field at Arrowhead Stadium. What better way to pump up the local crowd than by bringing out their star players? Obviously Wallen gives each fan their money's worth and brings out Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce to join him. However, the fun festivities clearly upset one fan so much, they were antsy enough to turn things violent.

Fan Threatens To Shoot The Kansas City Chiefs Stars at Morgan Wallen Concert

Apparently, an Illinois man by the name of Aaron Brown was looking to make a name for himself at the Morgan Wallen show. He travels all the way out for the show and was steaming in anger. He tweets a threat beforehand, "Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I'll take the f-kin shot. F-k em!"

This spells a potential disaster for each fan at the show, including the high profile names in attendance. Obviously, the Kansas City Chiefs players and Morgan Wallen were front and center on stage for the show, making them a glaring target in the process. Moreover, Mahomes' wife Brittany carries their child as she's pregnant. The fan from Illinois really could've caused a terrifying event in Kansas City.

Thankfully, police already had their eye on these social media threats. Afterwards, they track down the fan's info through his X account. Then, they call him and he immediately cooperates upon learning they have the drop on him. Brown tells them he's at the stadium with his girlfriend and informs them of the section he's sitting in.

Consequently, the concert delays for about 40 minutes as the police escorts the fan out of the building. Eventually, they charge him with a 2nd degree terrorist threat. Then, the show goes on as planned.