Famous Amos Cookies Creator Wally Amos Dies At 88

It's a sad day for chocolate chip cookie lovers. Famous Amos cookies founder Wally Amos has passed away at 88. He died at his Honolulu home.

According to New York Times, Amos died from complications related to dementia. His children mourned their father in a touching tribute. "Our dad inspired a generation of entrepreneurs," his children said, adding, "With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride. It's also part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud."

Amos kicked off his business by turning his passion hobby into a business. He opened up his first Famous Amos cookie shop on Sunset Boulevard. Marvin Gaye played a big role in the start of the business. Prior to cooking, Amos worked as a talent agent. Gaye helped loan him the $25,000 loan that kick started his business.

Famous Amos Found Dies

"Big was in, but Wally Amos dared to go small and perfected the ultimate bite-size chocolate chip cookie," the brand's website says. "Iconic musicians and other Hollywood celebrities began singing the praises of the delicious cookies from a small bakery on Sunset." The cookie founder passed away with his wife by his side. "Our dad inspired a generation of entrepreneurs," his children said. Amos began baking as a way to deal with stress.

"I began to bake as a hobby; it was a kind of therapy," Amos told Times in 1975. "I'd go to meetings with record companies or movie people and bring along some cookies, and pretty soon everybody was asking for them." However, his passion soon took on a life of his own. By 1981, Famous Amos became a $12 million company. In addition to several locations, the company began to sell his cookies at retailers.

As far the cookie founder, he continued to pop up in entertainment. He made guest appearances on The Jeffersons, Taxi and The Office. In 1988, he sold off his share of the company and became a motivational speaker and author. He also later opened a bakery in Honolulu as well, continuing his passion for cookies.

His wife Carol Williams and four children as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren survive him.