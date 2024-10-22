Family Wins $2 Million Lawsuit After Police Raid Staged For 'Live PD' Leaves Dad In Distress

A Texas father received $2.5 million five years after officers arrested his son, Asher, at his Cedar Park home. Gary Watsky, the father, later filed a lawsuit against the county. He alleged that officers had staged Asher's arrest for the now-canceled show Live PD. Back in May 2019, a SWAT team entered Watsky's residence and brutally arrested his son. They used armored vehicles and a non-lethal grenade.

Watsky thought officers had staged his son's arrest for TV drama due to its nature. The fact that Watsky and his son were in court earlier in the day reinforced this. The arrest could've been made instead.

"We talked to witnesses who were a part of the court staff and they were able to say that the warrant wasn't in the system," said Brad Vison, Watsky's attorney, to FOX 7 Austin. "It was removed from their view, meaning that it was active at some point before, and then it was no longer active."

Apparently, Asher's warrant not appearing in the system was not intentional. Later in the day when Watsky and Asher were at their home, officers arrived at the scene. "Men with assault rifles, flak vests, flash bangs, break down the front door and back door, and they start clearing the house as if there is a terrorist," said Vinson.

A Staged Arrest

Footage of the arrest shows Detective Mark Luera jumping out of an armored vehicle and talking about how dangerous Asher was. Luera's claims do not appear in court documentation or any other law enforcement records.

Officers slammed Asher against the wall and arrested him. According to Mail Online, Asher was unaware authorities wanted him for allegedly hitting his roommate with a shovel. Officers raised the allegation on the spot. Officers also hurt Gary Watsky during the arrest. He also suffered a panic attack.

Vinson believes that former Sheriff Robert Chody and other deputies orchestrated the whole arrest. "Various deputies basked in the limelight of the accolades that come with the fame and status of aspiring celebrities," said Vinson. "Blinded by the TV lights, Sheriff Chody has lost sight of his core duties as Sheriff of Williamson County."

Regarding the settlement, Vison is confident that it will have a positive effect on the community. "It sends a message that we all need to be held accountable for our actions and that's what happened with this settlement," said Vinson. "No amount of money will ever repair, I believe, the injustice that occurred here."