‘Family Ties’ Star Condemns Hollywood's Use Of Artificial Intelligence: "It's Not The Future"

I have to admit it's quite a crazy world that we live in. Artificial intelligence seems to have popped up in just a short time period. However, it's already gotten backlash from creatives, concerned it will eventually replace them in the workforce. Family Ties star Justine Bateman has condemned Hollywood's use of AI.

Speaking with Fox News, she said that she's launching a new festival called the CREDO 23 Film Festival. She will ban AI from the festival.

"As we've seen over the last year, we've had a lot of streamers, embracing AI studios, embracing AI, and more recently, film festivals embracing AI. And I just feel like the use of generative AI is, it's theft, and you're never going to find out what you can really do. It's just a regurgitation of the past. You're sort of circling the drain," Bateman told Fox News Digital.

Bateman also claims that artificial intelligence isn't the future. The former Family Ties star also questions why there haven't been any new genres in filmmaking since the '90s.

She continued, "It's not the future. It's something that is going to increasingly occur in the future, but it's not the future of filmmaking. The future of filmmaking is whatever this next genre is going to be. You know, we haven't really had a new genre in the arts of any real wide significance since the '90s. So, I think we're long due for that. And I believe it's going to happen on the other side of this AI inferno."

'Family Ties' Star Looks To Future

However, the former Family Ties star believes that things will get worse before it gets better. She foresees a bigger push for artificial intelligence in the industry.

"I think the use of general AI will take over our business, and it will pull too many of the jobs in our pipeline out and then consequently collapse the structure of our business, which is just sort of corporate physics. That's just what happens," she said. "And I think the audiences will be taken with it and, like the fact that they can face replace themself on, [for example] Luke Skywalker in their viewing of 'Star Wars' at night or get films that are customized to their own viewing history, that'll be treated like Kleenex. [Studios] won't bother to copyright those. That'll just be - that's something you got to watch that day, and they can make you 45 more the next day."

However, she also said that eventually people will have enough. She foresees people pushing back against artificial intelligence as it claims more jobs.

"I think they'll get to a point where the audiences will start feeling sick about it, and be bored with it, and also feel sick about how generative AI is infecting the rest of their lives, [their] education, insurance companies, your banks, everything. And at the same time, filmmakers will have had to differentiate themselves from what I can do in making really new material, making films that I can't do cheaper and quicker. And I think when you bring those two things together, where the audience is going to get to and where the filmmakers are going to get to, I think you'll have a new genre in the arts, and I'm really excited about that."