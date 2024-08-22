Family Refuses To Honor Late Iconic Actor's Wish To Have His Dog Euthanized And Buried Alongside Him

Alain Delon was one of France's most prolific actors. The list of his accolades could take up this entire article, truth be told. The actor, unfortunately, passed away a few days ago on August 18. Per CNN, Delon expressed a unique request regarding his Belgian Shepherd, Loubo. The prominent French actor spoke about his wishes with Paris Match magazine.

"I've had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one," Delon stated. "If I die before him, I'll ask the vet to take us away together. He'll put him to sleep in my arms."

However, Delon's family — encouraged by various animal welfare groups — decided not to honor his wishes. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation confirmed this fact on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"No worries for Loubo! Many of you have sent us messages regarding the future of Loubo, Alain Delon's dog. 'He has his home and his family' confirmed the actor's relatives who will take care of him. Loubo will of course not be euthanized!"

This news, of course, created a rift online with people arguing about the "correct" course of action.

Family Of A Deceased Actor Decides Not To Honor His Last Wishes

"At least ensure that Loubo is placed in Alain's arms in his grave after he passes. I, just like Alain, have the same wish to be buried holding my Malinois in my arms (I thought I was the only one but I learned Alain and I shared so much of the same sentiment on a lot). The bond between my Malinois and me, which I know is at least the same as he had with Loubo, is beyond comprehension and should be respected. The grief Loubo will experience for the rest of his life will be profound and painful to watch. At least honor Alain's wish; it's not right to deny him that."

That's a wallop of a comment, but it perfectly summarizes the camp that believes the family should've honored Delon's wishes. However, some people are fine with the family's decision!

"Ah, even so the children will take care of the dog, it's the least they can do, so much the better for him. he will end his life at home surrounded by the Delon children in his large property where he has all the space he needs, all's well that ends well."