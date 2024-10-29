Family Of Viral $5.5 Million Home Finally Sell After Developers Built Entire Neighborhood Around Their Land

A family in Adelaide has finally put their valuable and expansive home up for sale in Australia. The photo of the property has circulated on the internet for the past many years. Many have praised the family's resilience in the face of offers and estate agencies.

Videos by Wide Open Country

As an entire neighborhood is constructed around their plot of land, they stood firm. Much like in the movie, Up.

With the passing of the parents of the family, however, the children have understandably decided to put the 1.2ha block up for sale.

For the past 30 years, the large plot of land has been a home to the family. They've dismissed the many lucrative offers and stuck out for their home.

"There's very few parcels of land left of more than 1000m2 in the northern corridor of Adelaide," Harris Real Estate Tom Hector told 7News.

So it's understandable why it's been listed for $5,500,000 AUD, which translates roughly to $3,608,500 USD. Not a bad deal at all.

Viral Family Home Sold For Millions

Photo via Harris Real Estate

"It's a very sad and emotional sale," Hector told the outlet. Although the family are going through a tough time, all the potential buyers are having a field day due to the lucrative nature of the property. Not only is a big parcel of land, but it's local to many great amenities and places.

It's close to shopping centers and schools and is big enough to divide into smaller plots, allowing for numerous builds. "The developers have to left their imagination go wild, subject to what they can do with an urban planner," Hector continued.

Although the family has been infamous on the internet for their stoicism and for the value they held over their home, all things must come to an end. I wish them luck with this process and hope they can manage the grief of losing their parents.

I wonder what will become of the land.