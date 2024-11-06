Family Mourns Death Of Loved One In Crash, Only To Learn They're Alive And Well

In a startling case of mistaken identity, a family mourns a tragic death, only for the family member to turn up, alive, and rather confused.

Videos by Wide Open Country

On October 31st, Sheila Nagengast received that call we all dread. She was told that her sister, Denise Owens, had been killed in a fatal accident on Staten Island. Her death was a horrific shock to her sister. She had been suffering already from homelessness and schizophrenia while alive.

Word spread around the family of the death of Denise Owens, and arrangements were beginning to be made. Nagengast started meetings with a lawyer, to get all her affairs in order. However, as she began the necessary paperwork, she received a phone call from another of her family members.

The death had been a mixup, because Deinse was alive and well, and was on Facetime to prove it. The call from her other sister came through. Shiela told People "She FaceTimed me, and my sister Denise..is standing directly in front of my (other) sister. Alive and well," There had obviously been some mistakes made.

Uneccissary Grief At The Death of A Very Much Alive Family Member

Nagengast and her family went through at least a number of the first stages of grief at their sister's death before realizing she was still alive. The police, in the case of mistaken identity, had a few things to say on the matter. "upon further investigation, a proper identification and subsequent family notification was made." they told People. "We apologize for the unfortunate grief we may have caused," they added, acknowledging the mental strain the family will have undergone

Of course, the family must be overwhelmed with joy to find out their dead sister is now once again alive. Sometimes a situation like this is just what people need to make them realize just how lucky they are to have someone in their life.

However, losing a family member is incredibly hard, and that kind of emotional strain is exhausting. I can't imagine what it must have been like the first few days. Although, on the death of one of my family members, I think I would want to confirm the body was the one I knew when they were alive.