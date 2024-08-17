Family Launches GoFundMe For Texas Cheerleader Who Died After Parents Treated Injuries With Smoothies

Tragically, 12 year old Texas cheerleader Miranda Sipps passes away due to parental neglect of her injuries. Now, the rest of her family try to pick up the pieces and ask for help in sending her off.

Recently, Miranda's family mourn the loss of the young cheerleader. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved niece Miranda's passing," they write. "She was taken from us far too soon in an unexpected way, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and memories that we will cherish forever."

Consequently, the family wants to send Sipps off the right way. However, funeral arrangements prove to brutalize their accounts and they desperately need help. That's when they post a GoFundMe for $15,000 to help cover the funeral for the late cheerleader. "As we come together to celebrate her life and mourn her loss, we are also faced with the financial burden of funeral expenses," they continue. "We kindly request that you consider making a donation to help offset these costs. Your contribution will be a meaningful way to honor Miranda's memory and support our family during this difficult time.

At the moment, they sit at $5,747, with the largest donation at $1,000.

12 Year Old Texas Cheerleader Dies as Parents Treat Injuries With Smoothie Regimen

This comes on the heels of some devastating neglect from the cheerleader's parents. The sheriff details some of the harrowing treatment the mom and stepfather gave to their daughter. "She was not talking, she basically could flutter her eyes and move her hands a little bit," he explains. "Over a four-day period, they had her laying on a pallet in the house."

Additionally, they only take her to the Emergency Room when respiratory issues arise even further. However, it was already too late at that point and authorities arrest the couple accordingly for their neglect. Now, the rest of the cheerleader's family try to honor her life.