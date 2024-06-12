Family Investigator Casts Doubt On Riley Strain Autopsy Reports

Family investigator Steve Fischer is casting doubt on reports that Riley Strain's toxicology and autopsy reports are a done deal. The investigator says the family is waiting for official results to be shared.

This comes after News Channel 5 shared preliminary results about both the toxicology and autopsy. According to the outlet, both reports showed that Strain died from an accidental drowning and that there were no signs of foul play. However, Fischer said these reports jumped the gun and that the info hasn't been revealed just yet.

When the info comes to light, Strain's family will proceed with next steps appropriately. Strain's investigator called out fellow private investigator Jennifer Coffindaffer for announcing there was no foul play involved. "The tweet from Coffindaffer is completely wrong," Fischer writes. "As of 1 PM Nashville time on June 10, 2024, the autopsy of Riley Strain is still pending."

Fischer also attacked Coffindaffer's credentials as an investigator. He also sent an email exchange with a MNPD detective showing that the medical examiner hasn't shared their report just yet. He attacked the investigator over her opinion on the Strain case. However, he deleted the tweet after calling her a tabloid commentator.

Investigator Casts Doubt On Riley Strain Report

"@CoffindafferFBI is literally the joke amongst law enforcement," he wrote. "As usual, her findings are wrong."

However, out of respect for the family, Fischer said he's not going to comment on the Strain case until he gets an official report. "Out of respect to the family Im not going to comment on the tox report any further until it's officially released," Fischer adds. "I will only comment if I get a statement from Dr. Li at the Medical Examiners Office. I contacted him about @CoffindafferFBI lies and asked him to provide a statement. If he does I will post it, otherwise I will comment after it's released. Trust me, Jennifer is lying. That's all i have to say about it"

Previously, News Channel 5 reported that Strain had accidentally drowned.

"I've learned it took a while, but toxicology is now back. And with the completed autopsy, all indications are what happened was an accidental death and drowning," said NewsChannel 5's Nick Beres in a Facebook post. "Now, my understanding is the Medical Examiner's office did just receive some new information on the case and is still finalizing the official autopsy report — expected to be made public soon."