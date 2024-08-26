Family In Shambles After 5-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself With Parents' Gun

A family is in shambles after their 5-year-old accidentally shot himself with his parents' gun. His parents found him dead in their bedroom.

Brooks Thomas Wilson, a Utah native, reportedly found the 9 mm handgun in the back room at his house. He accidentally ended up shooting himself in the head, according to police. Both his parents and one of the 5-year-old's siblings were also in the house. However, they weren't in the room with him when the shooting occurred.

As soon as they heard the gunshot, the boy's father jumped into action. He ran to his son's side and began CPR on the 5-year-old. However, the boy died at the scene. According to authorities, they're not pursuing any criminal charges at this time. Lt. Mike Wall didn't reveal how the family secured the gun or not.

They're investigating the exact events that led to the 5-year-old's death. Wilson had three siblings. Following his death, the family released a statement calling the shooting "an unimaginable tragedy."

"This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons, and we deeply regret that it unfolded this way. Our hearts are shattered, and we hope that our family´s loss serves as a poignant reminder of how quickly life can change," the statement read.

5-Year-Old Dies

In an obituary, they mourned his death. The obituary read, "Brooks lived his life to the fullest and always wore his heart on his sleeve. He learned early from his family and loved ones the value of relationships with family, friends, and Heavenly Father. He mastered and felt emotions so quickly that he could empathize with everyone he met and console them anytime. His curious nature showed a deep desire to learn and to pitch in with tasks around the home and with his dad working in the garage."

Lt. Mike Wall with the Santaquin Police Department also weighed in on the tragedy.

"The family obviously is devastated. ... Obviously it's a shock to the community. It's always a good reminder of how quick things can happen and how fast accidents can take place," he said.

Following the boys passing, the family launched a GoFundMe. The description reads, "Brooks was always a happy and adventurous young boy, and his loving spirit will be remembered forever. If you feel inclined to support our family during this time, any contributions will go towards covering funeral expenses. We are thankful to know that we will be reunited with him again."