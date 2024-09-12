Family Friend Speaks Out About Miss Switzerland Finalist's Horrific Death: "Seemed Like A Perfect Family"

Kristina Joksimovic was killed by her husband, Thomas. He confessed to the murder but was adamant that he killed Joksimovic in self-defense after she came at him with a knife. However, medical experts stated that Joksimovic died by strangulation. Joksimovic was strangled, dismembered with various tools, and Thomas also took several of her body parts and pureed them in a hand blender.

When news broke about how horrible Joksimovic's death was, family and friends alike were shocked. Additionally, one anonymous family friend spoke out to Blick, saying, "To me, they seemed like the perfect family." This statement came shortly after another former Miss Switzerland, Christa Rigozzi, said that she'd personally known Joksimovic. Rigozzi was horrified to receive the news.

"It's terrible. I'm really shocked," Rigozzi told 20 Minuten. "I'm thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman." The partner of a friend of Joksimovic's, however, had a different perspective on the couple's dynamic. "The two of them have been in a crisis for months," they stated.

Friends And Family Speak About The Dynamic Between Kristina Joksimovic And Her Husband

Nadine Vinzens, 2002's Miss Switzerland, also knew Joksimovic well, saying, "I knew her well and I met him briefly. I am totally shocked and heartbroken. Never in my life would I have thought that something like this would happen."

Andrea Brotschi, who also participated in a Swiss pageant, offered her condolences online. "You were such a good-hearted, kind, intelligent and great human. Why? Kris thank you for everything." Dominique Rinderknecht, another former Miss Switzerland, added her thoughts. "It is very, very sad and shocking what has happened. I am also so incredibly sorry for the children."

Reportedly, the public prosecutor's office revealed that Thomas had a history of violence. A former partner confirmed that Thomas hit her, pushed her against a wall, and strangled her several times. Further, the police had to be called multiple times to address "physical violence" between Thomas and Joksimovic. As it stands, however, that's where the case has settled until further details are disclosed. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.