Family Desperate To Find Pregnant Woman Who Vanished Before Her Due Date

Emma Baum, an Indiana woman and mother-of-three, was last seen on October 10. The 25-year-old woman was nine months pregnant when she went to visit the father of her unborn children in a desolate area. Her family has not seen her since but they have not lost hope that they will find Emma.

"We are looking for my sister. She was 1 centimeter dilated on October 4. She has been missing since October 10," Abigal Smith, Baum's sister, said during a press conference held on November 15, reported by WGN9. "At this point, we have done everything we can, and now we ask the public to please help us."

Authorities continue to search for Emma Baum, with investigators receiving her missing report on October 28. "There are three locations that have come up in the investigation, so we've exhausted those means and looked into video that was possibly in those areas that she was last seen as well," Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady said.

Hamady also addressed the arrest of Baum's boyfriend, the father of the unborn child. While Baum's mother, Jamie, believes he had something to do with her daughter's disappearance, police are currently holding Baum's boyfriend for a separate case. "I know that's the question out there: was he charged? He has not been charged," Hamady said. "No one in this case has been charged, and that individual was just on a separate [Fail to Appear] warrant."

A Family Plea

Despite Baum's disappearance taking place over a month ago, her family continues to search for Emma. "I would like my daughter home. We miss her. Her babies need her. Her family needs her," Jamie Baum said. "We're always going to look for her. I'm never going to stop looking for her. My whole family will never stop looking for you, Emma."

Jamie was joined by Haily Blum and Abigale, Emma's sisters. "I have stopped people in their cars. I have stopped people walking," Haily told CBS News. "We're looking in abandoned houses."

"We love you, Emma. And if you can hear us, there is nothing that you have done to make any of us stop loving you," Abigale said, according to WGN9. "We trust that somebody knows something and we want her home."

Emma Baum is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs approximately 136 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, although she is known for using colored wigs. Baum may have already given birth to her unborn child.