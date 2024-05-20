Families Allegedly Leaving Boy Scouts of America For Alternatives Amid Name Change To Scouting America

The Boy Scouts of America drew controversy from some for changing its name to Scouting America. Well now, apparently families are leaving the organization.

Reportedly, membership has been down for a bit. According to the Associated Press, membership was just 1.12 million last year compared to 1.97 million in 2019. The Boy Scouts of America President and CEO Roger Krone said the name change was part of efforts from the organization to get more people involved. They wanted to lower the barriers of entry for both female as well as non-binary kids.

However, speaking on Fox & Friends, Matt Markins, president and CEO of faith-based organization Awana, said recent changes in the organization is driving way more conservative families. Instead, they're seeking out faith-based alternatives like Awana that better align with their values.

"Anytime organizations lose their rootedness, and especially if we chase these progressive visions, we end up waking up in a world that's really hard to recognize and very difficult to navigate, and I think that's what's happening to some of these organizations," Matt Markins, president and CEO of faith-based organization Awana, told Fox & Friends Weekend.

Alternative To Boy Scouts

According to Markins, they teach both scripture and discipleship to children through faith-based works. The rise of organizations like Awana comes as Louisana is trying to reintroduce the 10 commandments in public schools. "We have a saying in our organization that Awana is rooted in Scripture, centered on the gospel. We're never going to move one inch off of that."

I should note that outside of a drop in membership over the past few years that this is speculation. Markins obviously has a biasness to promote his own organization. Families, who've left Boy Scouts, haven't revealed the cause for dropping it. However, Awana appears to be growing. Though it's been around for 74 years, it's membership is increasing. Currently, it's available in 135 countries.

"Our mission is to equip leaders to reach kids with the gospel and to engage them in lifelong discipleship. What does every parent want? Parents want their kids to have a thriving future, so I think over the last few years, we've gotten more and more visibility into organizations, what they're doing, and sometimes we've become quite alarmed," Markins said.

"And so we help come alongside parents, churches, coaches and mentors and help them to shape children and youth with lifetime faith. That's going to help them be resilient in the future and to be able to thrive no matter their cultural context."