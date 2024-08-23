Famed TV Host Shares Major Health Update After Breaking His Neck In Near-Fatal Accident

Famed TV host Nev Schulman is making a remarkable recovery after breaking his neck in a near-fatal biking accident. The Catfish host shared a major health update.

Schulman is up on his feet and walking around. He shared a video of himself strolling through a street with a neck cast.

"It's been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery. And I thought I'd get on here [and] just give you all a quick little update" he said.

"As you can see, I'm up and about. Finishing a little neighborhood stroll," he said, "which was recommended to me by my physical therapist to keep my body moving."

The TV host said he's still struggling to keep moving. "I never had such fatigue from a ten-minute walk but I'm almost home now," he said. "I mainly just wanted to get on here to say thank you."

Schulman also gave a big shout out to all of the medical staff that helped him with his injuries. The TV host wanted them to know he was thinking of them.

TV Host Breaks Neck

He said, "Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Stony Brook. Thank you my family and friends for all the amazing support that I've been given and felt deeply for the past two weeks. And thank you so much to you guys. The support and love that I've been getting online has been really, really incredible. It meant so much to me." He continued, "So thank you, really, from the bottom of my heart." The TV host's message comes after he revealed he got in a biking accident while going to pick up his son from school.

He wrote, "I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't)."

He was fortunate not to be paralyzed.

He wrote, "I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I'm not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."