Famed TV Host Breaks His Neck In Bike Accident

Bike accidents can be very serious, resulting in major injuries. Just ask Nev Schulman. The host of Catfish and former Dancing With The Stars (Season 29 runner-up) contestant was involved in a bike accident recently that left him with a neck that is broken in two places.

He reportedly said he considers himself "lucky to be here."

From the looks of what Nev posted on Instagram, we agree! His body seems to have taken some really hard knocks.

What Happened To Nev Schulman?

He Did Not Disclose All The Details But Pics And His Words Tell The Story

Schulman, who is 39, posted photos, videos, x-rays, and captions on his Instagram that vividly indicate the terrible severity of his injuries. He knew that the content could be upsetting for some people.

There is a message that states, "Trigger Warning: The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury. If this stuff is unsettling, I totally understand, please don't swipe! And if you want to read my story instead (no pictures), it's all in the caption."

Life Before The Accident Was So Normal

Ironically, August 4, the day before Schulman's accident sounds idyllic.

"I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son's idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be."