Famed TV Host Breaks His Neck In Bike Accident

Bike accidents can be very serious, resulting in major injuries. Just ask Nev Schulman. The host of Catfish and former Dancing With The Stars (Season 29 runner-up) contestant was involved in a bike accident recently that left him with a neck that is broken in two places.
He reportedly said he considers himself "lucky to be here."
From the looks of what Nev posted on Instagram, we agree! His body seems to have taken some really hard knocks.
What Happened To Nev Schulman?
He Did Not Disclose All The Details But Pics And His Words Tell The Story
Schulman, who is 39, posted photos, videos, x-rays, and captions on his Instagram that vividly indicate the terrible severity of his injuries. He knew that the content could be upsetting for some people.
There is a message that states, "Trigger Warning: The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury. If this stuff is unsettling, I totally understand, please don't swipe! And if you want to read my story instead (no pictures), it's all in the caption."
Life Before The Accident Was So Normal
Ironically, August 4, the day before Schulman's accident sounds idyllic.
Then came a catastrophic Monday, August 5.
Schulman continued, "Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what 'before the accident' really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It's true what they say - life can change in an instant. I never made it to pick up my son."
Schulman Was Evidently On His Way To Get His Son From School
The Collision He Had Changed Everything
Schulman described the crash he had on Instagram via Page Six: "I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. "I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't)."
Horrible!
There Is Optimistic News For Nev Schulman
Fortunately He Is Not Paralyzed
Schulman is expected to fully recover, thank goodness. Photos show him in the hospital wearing a neck brace but he is up and walking a bit. He has a loving family - wife Laura Perlongo, and their young kids Cleo, Beau, and Cy. Schulman will definitely have lots of support from them as he makes his way back to health.
We wish Nev Schulman a speedy and complete recuperation!