Famed TV Chef Reveals He's Doing One Last Show

Food television keeps losing its all time greats. The executives can only cling to Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri for so long. Now, we're seeing another acclaimed TV chef make his grand exit. However, he's leaving us with one last hurrah before he disappears into the ether.

Recently, Alton Brown spoke with Alex Calderone of PEOPLE Magazine. There, the prestigious TV chef reveals he's going on one last tour, Alton Brown Live: Last Bite. The tour begins in February 2025 where he'll tour sixty different cities. Ultimately, this decision comes with the wisdom of knowing when to hang it up. Moreover, he'll finally get more of an opportunity to spend with his family. "I've always said that the secret to being a good guest at a cocktail party is knowing when to leave," Alton explains. "This will be my last big road show. It's too long away from home. It's too hard on my family."

TV Chef Alton Brown Taking an Extended Break From Food Show Business

Alton Brown keeps things mostly under wraps in terms of the fine intricacies of the show. However, we do know that the meat and potatoes revolve around his typical TV chef hijinks. Live music, the expected ramblings and monologues, and working his culinary instincts into the mix. He teases one idea in particular though. "I will tempt [readers] with a tidbit that the entire second act of the show concerns the great hero of the Industrial Revolution, steam, and a food that in America would not have existed were it not for the Industrial Revolution and the aforementioned source of power steam, which is, of course, can be used both for cooking and also for moving large things," Alton says.

Additionally, Alton will add to his resume as a TV chef with some new literature as well. He's releasing a collection of essays for his tenth book Food for Thought in February. Afterward, Alton gets to see if people will miss him or not.

Then, Alton Brown will need to adjust and find other ways to keep busy when he's not in the spotlight. "I'm a worker bee. I am going to make honey until I drop dead outside the hive one day," the Good Eats chef says. "But I do think that especially for people in media, that there's a time to shut up and be still for a minute and reassess. I'm not so desperate to be in the public eye that I feel that I've just got to keep doing something. I could just go off someplace and make small batch brandy or something. I'm not done, but I'm not a hundred percent sure that I'm not semi-done."