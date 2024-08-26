Famed Louisiana Comedian Dies From 'Heart-Related' Issue

A famed Louisiana comedian has died. His passing comes suddenly and as a shock to his family and friends. The comedian passed away from heart-related issues.

According to his son's post on his Facebook page, Christian comedian Mutzie Daniel Forestier passed away suddenly. He had a medical emergency. Prior to his death, Forestier worked as a comedian for six years on Carnival Cruise Line ships. His comedy work earned him New Orleans Entertainer of the Year twice as well as Christian Comedian of the Year.

Foriester's career was about to explode. He was preparing to kick off a national tour. "We're heartbroken, but we know he's at peace now," the post read. "As many of you know, Mutzie was a deeply spiritual man, always rooted in his faith."

Comedian Dies

The post also said, "He often spoke about death with peace, fully prepared and ready to meet Jesus. Living with my dad, I saw firsthand how he nurtured his relationship with God. Nearly every night, he would fall asleep listening to sermons, spending his final moments in conversation with God. His faith was unwavering and he found comfort in his closeness with Jesus."

Additionally, his son said that the comedian was very generous. He would often donate to charity and work to help the community. He started a giveback program. The comedian also donated all of his CD and DVD sales to charity.

"My dad was a true giver, a man whose generosity knew no bounds. We would use his CD money to buy pizzas and distribute them to schoolchildren, creating moments of joy that were truly special. Every guest that joined us could also feel the joy of giving, and it was truly an awesome experience every time," he said.

Additionally, he said that his son never became rich, always living in his means, due to his charitable nature.

'He loved making people happy and showing them how Jesus calls us to live- to love one another,' his son wrote. 'He lived by the verse, "He who does unto the least of these does unto me. Our dad went through his life with very little, not because he had to, but because he chose to give all that he had to others,' he explained. He would always say, 'I have money for my bills and food, that's all I need.'"