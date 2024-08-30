False Active Shooter Rumor At Disney World Causes Panic And Stampede After Balloon Pops

Disney World visitors went into a blind panic causing a stampede after a false active shooter rumor spread in the theme park.

This came after a fight and a balloon popping caused panic among visitors on Thursday night. It happened around closing inside the Magic Kingdom park. According to one tourist, Glenn Brady, the incident happened right after the "Happy Ever After" fireworks show at Disney World.

"We were walking down Main Street, heading out of the park, when we — my family was in one of the stores, and then all of a sudden, people came rushing into the store," he told the outlet. A security guard told the family to take cover inside of the store.

He continued, "I did not feel my life (was) totally endangered. But people were praying, and we were subsequently, you know, huddled together. We were telling each other not to panic, but you can tell there were individuals that were quite upset."

A social media video showed the aftermath with shelves knocked into and items all over the floor. There was a stampede at Disney World.

"Went to Magic Kingdom today and there was literally a stampede because of a suspected shooter I thought that was actually going to be my last day," X user "anxrosa" posted alongside the video at 10:16 p.m. "I was shoved out of the way and fell. Mothers were crying looking for their daughters, people were hiding, it was so bad," the user added.

went to magic kingdom today and there was literally a stampede because of a suspected shooter i thought that was actually going to be my last day. i was shoved out of the way and fell. mothers were crying looking for their daughters, people were hiding, it was so bad. pic.twitter.com/NATeMuwceK — D (@anxrosa) August 30, 2024

Disney World Stampede

"There was just a f-king stampede in Magic Kingdom. I think people thought there was a shooter that was the scariest thing I've ever been in in my entire life," another park guest said.

To settle matters, there was no active shooter. Basically, what happened, there was a fight. Then a balloon popped at the worst possible time.

"There is NO active shooter at WaltDisneyWorld's Magic Kingdom. A fight occurred, and a 'popping' sound was heard that we believe was a balloon," the department wrote on social media. "Guests began running and that's how the active shooter rumor started. There is no active shooter."

Still, that didn't stop people from being scared. A Disney rep also released a statement.

"We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff's Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening," a spokesperson for Walt Disney World Resorts said, according to WKMG.