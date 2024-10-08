Fake Viral Video Of TikToker Getting Caught Shoplifting At Walmart Has Us Asking Why

Tiktoker @ohthatnesh (Nesha) can be seen recording herself stealing from Walmart in an "I've gotten away with this for way too long" sloppy confidence. She claims that she finally got caught and the security, although laughing in the video, called the police. This event that allegedly got her banned from all Walmarts in her area, however, is a complete fabrication.

Nesha decided to record herself lazily stealing from Walmart in a clout-chasing clip. However, Walmart has claimed that none of this ever happened. No police presence and no ban was issued to Nesha. Furthermore, her Tiktok bio now says " WALMART VIDEO is a SKIT."

The video in question is a pretty standard semi-viral Tiktok video. Garnering 2.8 million views at the time of writing, it displays Nesha sliding clothes across the self checkout. It also shows her depositing them in a bag suspended just over the weighted platform.

TikToker Fakes Video?

In a disastrous turn of events, the machine seemed to pick up on her antics and summoned an associate. The final scene of the "#stealinggonewrong" (as if it isn't wrong to begin with) shows the machine playing back a recording of a "Potential Missed Scan," displaying the Tiktoker's actions and thwarting her plans.

The video ends with a quick pan to the associate who has her hand over her mouth, apparently laughing at the whole affair. Throughout the entire video, the caption states that Nesha doesn't usually get caught, and that as a result she's banned from all Walmarts in her area for 2 years.

The caption further states that "Even though she laughed ... she called the manager.. police and had us escorted outside."

The video appears to be a skit (presumably for entertainment purposes). But the only evidence of this in the video itself is how unbelievably obvious her stealing is. The disclaimer that it's a skit is conveniently tucked away in her bio. Naturally not many other than her fans will see it.

We live in an age of "any press is good press," dear readers, where anyone will post anything for views and make any corrections later, when the attention is already banked.