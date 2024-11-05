'Fake Melania' Trends Online As Former First Lady Appears Alongside Donald Trump After Voting

Sometimes I feel sorry for Melania Trump. She can't win with the public - or at least a segment of it - no matter what she does. Like today, for example. She was with Donald Trump when they went together to vote. She was wearing a dark, subtly-patterned dress with her long, blondish tresses in loose waves and huge sunglasses like the ones Jackie Onassis used to favor. Now the words "Fake Melania" are trending on social media. Oh brother! Is this just "fake news" to distract us on Election Day?

In case you were wondering, yes, I believe that the woman with Trump is his real wife, not a fashionable imposter.

It's shaping up to be a long day already.....

What Do People Think Of The 'Fake Melania' Trend?

It's Gaining Some Traction

There are plenty of comments on X about this dubious topic as of right now. Some are kind of snarky.

One poster wrote, "Nothing like #ElectionDay with a Fake Melania from the MAGAville."

From another: "Yo, am I crazy, or is that a fake Melania standing next to him?"

And this perspective: "So you lunatics are saying this is fake Melania? Next you will be saying that Trump fake[d] his assassination! Oh wait...."

Plus this nugget of wisdom: "The check didn't clear in time for the real Melania to make an appearance, so they had to bring the doppelganger off the bench."

The 'Fake Melania' Theory Is Not New

Stephen Colbert Floated It On His Show Years Ago

Colbert tried this far-fetched idea on for size a while ago. It was already making the rounds in the media. He debunked it in his inimitable sardonic style. For those to whom the world is just one vast tangle of conspiracy theories, though, it was an ideal fit. There also must have been doubters somewhere, too.

Melania Didn't Seem To Enjoy The Spotlight When She Was First Lady

She Appears To Be A Rather Private Person In A Public Role

Maybe what has bred these theories about Mrs. Trump using a body double is her apparent reticence about being so closely scrutinized (and sometimes criticized) as First Lady. It's a role that Melania may have again if Donald Trump gets elected. She'll need four years' worth of those big dark sunglasses....