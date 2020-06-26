Faith Hill Urges Mississippi Legislature to Change the State Flag

Country superstar Faith Hill has weighed in on the debate over the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate flag. As protests against racial injustice are being held across the nation, many are calling for the removal of Confederate flags from public spaces, along with statues of members of the Confederacy.

Hill, who was raised in the small town of Star, Mississippi, took to social media to urge the Mississippi legislature to change the flag.

"To the Mississippi legislature: It's time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music," Hill wrote. "Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag)."

Mississippi is the only state to incorporate the Confederate battle flag in its state flag.

"I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters," Hill continued. "I urge the Mississippi legislature to vote tomorrow Friday, June 26 on ONE NEW FLAG, one that represents ALL of the citizens of Mississippi."

To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music. — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

Read More: Dixie Chicks Change Name to The Chicks, Support Protests With New Song 'March March'

The Mississippi Baptist Convention also called for a change to the state flag.

"The racial overtones of the flag's appearance make this discussion a moral issue... It is therefore apparent that the need to change the flag is a matter of discipleship for every follower of Jesus Christ," Shawn Parker, executive director and treasurer of the MBC, said.

In June, NASCAR banned Confederate flags from all races, events, and properties.

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a prepared statement.

In recent weeks, country artists have made their own changes. The band formerly known as Lady Antebellum changed their name to Lady A. Antebellum means "occurring or existing before a particular war, especially the American Civil War," causing concerns about racial insensitivity.

On June 25, the Dixie Chicks dropped "Dixie" from their name to become The Chicks. The trio released a new song and music video "March March," which supports the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Now Watch: Remembering John Prine Songs Through the Years