Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Throughout the pandemic, men with beards have struggled to find face coverings that meet CDC guidelines and work with their facial hair. Beard-friendly masks weren't available for a while, especially if you had a long beard. These face masks for beards will make wearing masks much more pleasant and are perfect for navigating the rest of the Coronavirus mask-wearing mandate.

We've put together a list of some of the best face masks for bearded men. Many of them are extra large and perfect for anyone with a long beard (or even just a big head)! Check these out if you've struggled to find a face covering that doesn't bother your facial hair.

Best Masks for Beards

This four-pack of extra-large reusable masks is perfect for anyone with a beard. These cloth face masks have adjustable ear straps and come in different colors, so you won't have to rely on owning just one.

With triple-layer cotton filtration, these reusable beard-friendly masks are a fantastic high-quality option. They're machine-washable and use toggle-strap locks to keep the pressure off your ears.

These extra-large masks are a great option for anyone with a long beard or facial hair that bothers them while wearing a mask. With adjustable earloops and a variety of different colors available, you can customize these beard-friendly masks in a variety of ways to best fit your beard length.

Get the bestsellers for under $16.

If you prefer a bandana mask over a standard face mask, check these out. The neck gaiter design makes it perfect for anyone with a long beard, though they're designed for unisex use. They're a great face mask for beards and definitely won't leave a beard dent. After all, who wants their full beard ruined by a mask when you just put beard oil in it?

These triple-layer reusable face masks are perfect for anyone with facial hair. As far as cotton face masks go, these are ideal for anyone with a big head or a beard, and they're super breathable plus machine-washable.

This post was originally published on March 29, 2021.

Related Videos