Experts Are Warning That Nearly Half Of Chocolate Contains A Toxic Substance

This isn't a recall, it's just sad. A new study from George Washington University has made itself known recently. In it lies a report that "found a disquieting percentage of cocoa products in the U.S. contain heavy metals that exceed guidelines, including higher concentrations in organic products."

"GW researchers analyzed 72 consumer cocoa products, including dark chocolate, every other year over an eight year period for contamination with lead, cadmium, and arsenic, heavy metals that pose a significant health hazard in sufficient amounts."

That's right. Even the chocolate has turned its back on us! "43% of the products studied exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for lead. 35% of the products studied exceeded the maximum allowable dose level for cadmium."

Hilariously enough, organic products had higher levels of lead and cadmium than non-organic products. Contamination comes from soil or occurs during manufacturing. "We all love chocolate, but it's important to indulge with moderation as with other foods that contain heavy metals, including large fish like tuna and unwashed brown rice," said Leigh Frame, director of integrative medicine.

"While it's not practical to avoid heavy metals in your food entirely. You must be cautious of what you are eating and how much."

Nearly Half Of Chocolate Contains Toxic Substances, Making Me Sad Beyond Measure

As someone who loves Reese's, I can't begin to tell you how devastating this news is for me. Apparently, folks on social media appear to agree! Well, first, let me highlight one unhelpful user.

"Forbes article says scientists found heavy metals in some chocolate bars. No surprise there, really. People been eating lead since the Egyptians were making that stuff. Problem is, nobody knows what kind of health risks come with it. Might be nothing, might be catastrophic."

You know. "Might be nothing — might kill you." A great 50-50 shot! "...From my cold, dead hands!" another user comments. Yeah! We've taken a lot of hits over delicious foods that actually may be horrible for you in the long run throughout the years. But our chocolate? How dare you try to take a simple pleasure away from us! ...That being said, chocolate has always been mysteriously delightful. Now, we know why!