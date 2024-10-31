Expert Warns That International Space Station Should Be Evacuated Immediately

The fact that we now have permanent residents in space, orbiting the planet, is mind-blowing. The International Space Station is not only an incredible feat of human engineering, but a beautiful alliance of former competing countries. However, an ex-governmental UFO specialist insists the space station should be evacuated immediately.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Way back in 2019, a small leak was found to have sprung on the International Space Station. It started out only losing 0.02 lbs of oxygen a day, but by 2024 it was evacuating a worrying 3.7 lbs from the space station. The location of the leak has not been found, and as a result, no repairs have been done.

To deal with this growing safety concern, the service module transfer tunnel where the leak sprung, is kept closed. It is only opened when completely necessary. Whenever it is opened, all residents of the space station are instructed to stay by the 'lifeboats,' in case they need to be evacuated.

However, Mr Pope, the ex-British government UFO aficionado has his concerns. "Leaving it too late could lead to a disaster that would kill not only the astronauts but also NASA's reputation," he says. He believes that the International Space Station should be evacuated immediately. Waiting too long could be fatal

The International Space Station Is Getting Old

Originally, the ISS was planned to be deorbited in 2016 However, almost ten years later it's still up there. It was only intended to be a 15-year mission. But, with leaps in technology, and the constant upkeep, it's managed to remain.

This being said, it's taken a pounding. There is an enormous amount of space debris flying around our orbit, from our constant launching of satellites and general 'space stuff.' The International Space Station has taken a few hits from micrometeorites, and bits of junk, but never enough to have the astronauts evacuated.

Governments are reluctant to deorbit the space station before they have to. It was blisteringly expensive to put together and marks a real human triumph. However, Pope has another opinion on the matter, and this time it concerns old Elon Musk, the space capitalist. He states "Evacuating the International Space Station too soon will increase the gap between NASA and Elon Musk and make NASA look like a declining force, but leaving it too late could lead to a disaster.'

He believes that the new space race is countries versus capitalists. I think he may have a point too. Let's not let ourselves be fooled into thinking Elon is a man of the people. He's a man after your money.