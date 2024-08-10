Expert Reveals What May Have Caused Plane Crash That Killed 62

On Friday, a passenger plane crashes in São Paulo, Brazil, killing all 62 passengers in the process. Now, an expert looks to get to the bottom of this incident.

Recently, NewsNation interviews Arthur Rosenberg, a former pilot himself as well as an aerospace engineer. They speak to him about some of the potential causes that could lead to a plane crash like what happened in Brazil. Additionally, the expert lends a bit of insider information as to what the circumstances could've been before the tragic event.

Expert Details Possible Circumstances Behind The Fatal Plane Crash in Brazil

Rosenberg says he's never seen a plane do what it did in the videos circulating online. He does cobble together an explanation with his years of experience. He details that at a certain rate, the plane enters a 'flat spin stall.' Consequently, it causes the pilots to work on a plane they've never operated before, or as he calls it an 'experimental airplane.' "The plane is falling, rolling, spinning. It's disorienting. ... You physically feel it on your body. The level of fright that these people went through defies description," the expert describes.

Moreover, given the altitude, the plane likely coasts on autopilot beforehand. The expert says they also would've started to prepare for landing, passengers ready to depart and the pilots tinkering around with speed and different settings to make for a breezy landing. Then, the planes forward motion stops completely. How do you go from such quick momentum to a screeching halt?

Rosenberg theorizes a few different ideas that could cause a plane to spiral out like that. It could've been a plane engine failure, an issue with the propellers or some internal control system problems. However, he does note in particular that ice could've played a factor. The expert notes that the specific plane is known to have issues with icing, causing internal issues on the plane.

Conversely, this terrifying plane crash in Brazil should not discourage people from flying. "To the flying public, yes, flying is safe, accidents do happen. They are extremely rare, we haven't had a crash in the United States in 14 years," the expert expresses.