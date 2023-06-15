Hunting season has come early for fans of Joe Pickett, the hit Western mystery series now in its second season on Paramount+. Wide Open Country has an exclusive clip from the upcoming Episode 4, entitled "Buck Wild," premiering this Sunday, June 18 on Paramount+. In the preview, Marybeth (The Resident's Julianna Guill) tells her mother Missy (Emmy-winning TV icon Sharon Lawrence), that their family is in grave danger: "This affects all of us."

Based on best-selling author C.J. Box's beloved book series, Joe Pickett Season 2 sees the titular Wyoming game warden (played by For All Mankind's Michael Dorman) investigate a new string of grisly murders in the mountains. In last week's Episode 3, Joe was attacked by radical anti-hunting activist Klamath Moore, who may or may not have something to do with the gruesome killings.

In a new Episode 4 preview, Marybeth (Guill) connects the dots between Moore's anti-hunting agenda and the mysterious threats plaguing local hunters while on a lunch date with Missy (Lawrence).

"He travels from town to town just terrorizing hunters -- stalking them, destroying their property," Marybeth explains, adding: "Joe is a game warden. He's in Klamath's crosshairs. They attacked him last night."

Meanwhile, Missy anguishes over her fraught love life. Does she stay with the young and incompetent Deputy Kyle McLanahan, or spring for handsome new flame Derek Longbrake (Ready or Not's John Ralston)? She considers marrying both men: "What do they call that, a throuple?" Gotta love Missy.

An exasperated Marybeth tries to get Missy to see the bigger picture ("This affects all of us, mom."), but until she can figure out how to hit Moore where it hurts, Joe is a marked man.

Directed by Reservation Dogs helmer Blackhorse Lowe, with a script from horror scribe Nelson Greaves (Unfriended), Episode 4 will pick up with Joe's investigation into the murders on Bermuda Mountain. But how close is too close for the game warden? Head back here to Wide Open Country on Sunday for a recap of Episode 4, along with some theories and predictions for the rest of the season. In the meantime, here's the official synopsis for Sunday's installment:

"Joe heads to the crime scene to lay a trap for the killer with the help of radio personality and master tracker Buck Lothar. Anti-hunting activist Klamath Moore continues to stir up trouble in Saddlestring. Sheridan has a run-in at school and connects some unexpected dots for Marybeth. Meanwhile, Nate drops in on an old friend from his past and learns his future with Cricket is in jeopardy."

Joe Pickett Season 2, Episode 4, "Buck Wild," premieres Sunday, June 18, exclusively on Paramount+. All previous episodes of Joe Pickett Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Paramount+.

