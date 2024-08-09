Exclusive: All Aboard for Rising Country Artist Marie Wise-Hawkins' Dream Wedding

Rising country artist Marie Wise-Hawkins tied the knot in style, throwing an elegant and romantic wedding bash in Palos Verdes, California.

Marie Wise-Hawkins is a California-based singer-songwriter making waves in country music with her distinctive breezy coastal sound. She has performed at the renowned Ryman Auditorium, carving out her niche in the genre.

Her latest release, "Somewhere In Mexico," embodies the beach lifestyle with catchy melodies and evocative lyrics. Wise-Hawkins strums up a tropical escape with acoustic instruments such as guitars, steel drums, and horns.

Her music is ideal for those seeking to relax and unwind—or for those planning a wedding.

The Couple's 'Meet Cute' Has Musical Origins...

Marie met her future husband Anton in 2014 at the Guitar Center in Woodland Hills, CA. Marie instantly felt a strong connection with Anton, drawn to his loving nature, shared faith, and humor. Anton's support for Marie's Country Music career strengthened their bond, leading her to realize she wanted to spend her life with him.

The reception for the June 29th ceremony took place in the Queen's Salon aboard The Queen Mary in Long Beach, a historic retired cruise ship. Drawing inspiration from The Great Gatsby and Titanic, the event sought to embody elegance and sophistication, infused with a touch of romantic flair.

Take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind wedding, where a strolling magician wowed guests, the Pacific Ocean provided a breathtaking backdrop, and Marie Wise-Hawkins herself performed.

Marie and Anton, exchanged vows on June 29, 2024, in a beautifully elegant and romantic ceremony in Palos Verdes, California. They celebrated their love in a charming church built in 1927, offering breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

Of course, it was no coincidence that the chapel offered a seaside view.

"As a country music artist with a love for beach vibes, having ocean views at all our wedding venues was a must," Marie recalled about selecting the location.

Despite the theme harkening to the Titanic, the wedding went off without a hitch.

"We were blessed with perfect weather, and walking down the aisle felt like a dream", Marie recalled. "Anton's emotional reaction as I approached him at the altar was incredibly touching."

Music Played a Huge Role in Marie Wise-Hawkins' Wedding

Recognizing the profound role of music in their love story, Marie performed "How Great Thou Art" during the ceremony as they lit unity candles together. Marie also delighted Anton with an original song she co-wrote, celebrating their love story. Meanwhile, the acclaimed guitarist Adrian Galysh accompanied her during their reception.

"Music being so important to us, we had a fantastic eight-piece band," Marie added.

However, Marie Wise-Hawkins's performance wasn't the only magic in the air. "As a fan of magic shows, I surprised our guests with a strolling magician during cocktail hour," Marie explained.

Meanwhile, the couple's honeymoon destination was a no-brainer.

What could be more fitting for the "Somewhere in Mexico" singer than a dreamy getaway to the stunning shores of Akumal?

"We stayed at Secrets, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort," Marie recalled. "The highlight of our stay was swimming with sea turtles and stingrays, and enjoying romantic dinners in a tropical paradise."

After all, if you're going to sing about paradise, you might as well hang out in it!