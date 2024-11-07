Ex-McDonald’s Chef Reveals Why Chain Ended All-Day Breakfast, And I'm Furious

We were so close to greatness. Once upon a time, for a very short period in my life, I could go to McDonald's at any time of day and get some breakfast. I didn't have to try to rush in before 10:30 a.m. to get my McMuffin, and it was glorious.

Videos by Wide Open Country

But alas, I knew such times of golden arches was too good to be true. Just as cold winter settles on summer, McDonald's all-day breakfast was not to be. But why? Why can't we have good things? Well, a former McDonald's chef is explaining exactly why the chain stopped, and well, it makes me mad.

Mike Haracz, who worked for McDonald's until 2019, revealed in a new TikTok that the chain planned to stop serving all-day breakfast prior to the pandemic. He replied to a comment, "I thought the pandemic killed all-day breakfast."

Haracz says, "I bet McDonald's is happy you think the pandemic killed all-day breakfast, but that is not at all what happened."

McDonald's Gets Rid Of All Day Breakfast

According to Haracz, the chain struggled to cater to both breakfast and its normal menu. "The issue with all-day breakfast is that it takes up the real estate in the kitchen that could be used for lunch and dinner service," he explained.

Breakfast was using up too much space and resources that workers needed for lunch and dinner. "It was what they call operationally complex," he stated.

McDonald's realized that customers would show up no matter what. "Consumers will show up regardless, and if they don't have the limited-time menu item that they want [eg: a hash brown], they'll just order their regular order," Haracz explained.

"McDonald's wanted to be as profitable as possible," he said. "That's the answer."

Ah, just like a chain to put a buck before customers' happiness. It's a cold cruel world out there, and people agree with me.

"I honestly went to McDonald's so much more when they had all-day breakfast," one wrote.

"I mean, McDonald's breakfast is so much better than their regular food. They should just serve breakfast all the time and their other food after 5pm," another said.